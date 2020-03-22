See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Longview, TX
Dr. Rucker Murry, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.3 (10)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rucker Murry, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.

Dr. Murry works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Dysphagia and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Diagnostic Clinic of Longview
    707 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, TX 75605
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Diagnostic Clinic of Longview Pharmacy
    709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 4500, Longview, TX 75605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Dysphagia
Bronchitis
Muscle Weakness
Dysphagia
Bronchitis

Muscle Weakness
Dysphagia
Bronchitis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anaphylaxis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Kidney Infection
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pap Smear
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 22, 2020
    He has been our family doctor over 20 years. He’s a genius, has never misdiagnosed anything. He listens and takes his time to ensure you are properly diagnosed and medicated. He never rushes you, truly cares about you and your family. He is the best doctor this side of the Mississippi.
    Laura — Mar 22, 2020
    About Dr. Rucker Murry, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427051051
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Murry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murry works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Murry’s profile.

    Dr. Murry has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Dysphagia and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Murry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

