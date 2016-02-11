Overview

Dr. Rudabah Hasan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Hasan works at Rochelle Medical in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.