Dr. Rudolf Buntic, MD
Overview of Dr. Rudolf Buntic, MD
Dr. Rudolf Buntic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.
Dr. Buntic's Office Locations
Buncke Clinic45 Castro St Ste 140, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 565-6136
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful surgeon and person. Have personally known and trusted him for 30 years.
About Dr. Rudolf Buntic, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1497745202
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Buntic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buntic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buntic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buntic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buntic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buntic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buntic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.