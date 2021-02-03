Overview of Dr. Rudolf Khusid, MD

Dr. Rudolf Khusid, MD is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Kishinev St Med Inst and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Khusid works at THE INSTITUTE FOR RESPIRATORY AND SLEEP, Morrisville, PA in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.