Overview of Dr. Rudolph Acosta Jr, MD

Dr. Rudolph Acosta Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Acosta Jr works at Florida Urology Partners, LLP in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.