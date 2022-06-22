Dr. Rudolph Anderson Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudolph Anderson Jr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rudolph Anderson Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA.
Dr. Anderson Jr works at
Virginia Hospital Center Physician Group Primary Care -alexandria1600 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 940-3810
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I had heard horror stories about getting neglected toenails clipped; therefore I was very nervous before my visit. Dr. Rudolph Anderson and his staff calmed me down and assured me that all would be well - and they were RIGHT! It was actually a pleasant experience and my nails were painlessly trimmed in no time! Looking forward to my follow-up appointment in 3 months!
- Podiatry
- English, Tagalog
- 1275526501
Dr. Anderson Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson Jr works at
Dr. Anderson Jr speaks Tagalog.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Jr.
