Overview

Dr. Rudolph Bedford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Bedford works at Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group Inc. in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Malnutrition and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.