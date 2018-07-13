Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Buhler Specialty Pavilion2800 L St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 454-6850Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Sutter Medical Center Sacramento2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-1333ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
I had a removal of the coccyx. The doctor was kind enough to consult by phone and set up a reasonable surgery date. As others have said he was calm and encouraging and answered questions although at times he might’ve been a little more detailed. Surgery there are naturally setbacks and I did have those but a year later everything is really going well.
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Schrot has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Neuroplasty and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
