See All Neurosurgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD

Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Schrot works at OSF ST ANTHONY MEDICAL CENTER in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Neuroplasty and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Bowman, PA-C
Jennifer Bowman, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD
Dr. Jesse Babbitz, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Cully Cobb, MD
Dr. Cully Cobb, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Schrot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Buhler Specialty Pavilion
    2800 L St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 454-6850
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Sutter Medical Center Sacramento
    2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 887-1333
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Amador Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schrot?

    Jul 13, 2018
    I had a removal of the coccyx. The doctor was kind enough to consult by phone and set up a reasonable surgery date. As others have said he was calm and encouraging and answered questions although at times he might’ve been a little more detailed. Surgery there are naturally setbacks and I did have those but a year later everything is really going well.
    B in Portland, OR — Jul 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schrot to family and friends

    Dr. Schrot's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schrot

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD.

    About Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790768679
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schrot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schrot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schrot works at OSF ST ANTHONY MEDICAL CENTER in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schrot’s profile.

    Dr. Schrot has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Neuroplasty and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rudolph Schrot, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.