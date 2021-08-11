Overview of Dr. Rudolph Tovar, MD

Dr. Rudolph Tovar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Tovar works at North Texas Ob-Gyn Associates - Lewisville in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.