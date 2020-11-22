Dr. Rudrajit Rai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudrajit Rai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rudrajit Rai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They completed their residency with University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Dr. Rai works at
Locations
Gastro Center of Maryland (Columbia)7120 Minstrel Way Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 290-6677
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Top doctor for GI related problems
About Dr. Rudrajit Rai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346213824
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rai has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Rai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.