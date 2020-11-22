Overview

Dr. Rudrajit Rai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They completed their residency with University at Buffalo - State University of New York



Dr. Rai works at Gatroenterology Center Marylnd in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.