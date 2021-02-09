Overview

Dr. Rudrama Duggirala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Duggirala works at Dr. Rudrama Duggirala Medical Services PC in Ozone Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.