Dr. Rudy Kovachevich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovachevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudy Kovachevich, MD
Overview of Dr. Rudy Kovachevich, MD
Dr. Rudy Kovachevich, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Kovachevich works at
Dr. Kovachevich's Office Locations
-
1
Golden1707 Cole Blvd Ste 150, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 744-7078
-
2
Englewood601 E Hampden Ave Ste 500, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 744-7078
-
3
Parker11960 Lioness Way Ste 230, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 744-7078
-
4
Colorado Hand Therapy LLC1300 S Potomac St Ste 116, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovachevich?
I had a very serious wrist injury due to a Very Hero-Like Dive for a volleyball and an amateur landing. Dr. Kovachevich did an excellent job in September 2022 and I am Fully Functional and Pain Free (in January 2023). I would Highly Recommend Dr. "K" - If I knew a friend or a relative who needed a wrist repair surgery! Trust in his skills and Make Sure you do your Exercises post-surgery!
About Dr. Rudy Kovachevich, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1801915350
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center: Hand, Wrist, Elbow, Shoulder, and Microsurgery
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine: Orthopaedic Surgery
- Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Augustana College
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovachevich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovachevich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovachevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovachevich works at
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovachevich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovachevich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovachevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovachevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.