Overview of Dr. Rudy Kovachevich, MD

Dr. Rudy Kovachevich, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Kovachevich works at Hand Surgery Associates in Golden, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO, Parker, CO and Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.