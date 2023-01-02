Dr. Rudy Malayil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malayil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudy Malayil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rudy Malayil, MD
Dr. Rudy Malayil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington, WV. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Cen
Dr. Malayil works at
Dr. Malayil's Office Locations
St. Marys Pain Relief Specialists2860 3rd Ave Ste 210, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 526-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Malayil is passionate about what he does to help his patients. He listens, understands and works to do anything he can to find you comfort. I trust him completely. We need more Drs to help us like him, some Drs just push drugs. Dr Malayil isn’t one. He finds your probable does surgery and relieves your pain. Best Dr for me and my injury’s . Thank you Dr Malayil for everything you do…
About Dr. Rudy Malayil, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1114151347
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Cen
- New York University Medical Center
- Weill Cornell/NY-Presby Hosp
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malayil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malayil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malayil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malayil has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malayil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Malayil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malayil.
