Overview of Dr. Rudy Segna, MD

Dr. Rudy Segna, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital



Dr. Segna works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.