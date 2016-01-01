Dr. Rudy Segna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudy Segna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rudy Segna, MD
Dr. Rudy Segna, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Segna works at
Dr. Segna's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty112-05 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rudy Segna, MD
- Oncology
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1740226554
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Us Naval Mc
- Us Naval Mc
