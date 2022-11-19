Dr. Ruemu Birhiray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birhiray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruemu Birhiray, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruemu Birhiray, MD
Dr. Ruemu Birhiray, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital|Nat Cancer Inst
Hematology Oncology of Indiana8301 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-6600
Hematology Oncology of Indiana8550 Naab Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-6040
Hematology Oncology of Indiana395 Westfield Rd Ste 2987, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 770-1184
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
- Riverview Health
- Witham Health Services
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Birhiray has been my oncologist for 15 years. He goes above and beyond to care for me. Extremely thorough. Personality plus!!
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital|Nat Cancer Inst
- Columbus Hosp
- Columbus Hosp
Dr. Birhiray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birhiray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birhiray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birhiray has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birhiray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Birhiray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birhiray.
