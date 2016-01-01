See All Oncologists in Prescott Valley, AZ
Dr. Rufina Mae Miel, MD

Medical Oncology
2.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rufina Mae Miel, MD

Dr. Rufina Mae Miel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. 

Dr. Mae Miel works at Arizona Oncology in Prescott Valley, AZ with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA, Cerritos, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Colorectal Cancer and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mae Miel's Office Locations

    Arizona Oncology Associates, PC
    3188 N Windsong Dr Ste A, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 775-9430
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    11100 Warner Ave Ste 214, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 594-7820
    The Oncology Institute Tx A Professional Association
    18000 Studebaker Rd Ste 800, Cerritos, CA 90703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 594-7820
    999 N Tustin Ave Ste 212, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 542-0102

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Platte Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1063470391
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Dr. Rufina Mae Miel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mae Miel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mae Miel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mae Miel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mae Miel has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Colorectal Cancer and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mae Miel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mae Miel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mae Miel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mae Miel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mae Miel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

