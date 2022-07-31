Overview of Dr. Rufus Collea, MD

Dr. Rufus Collea, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Collea works at New York Oncology Hematology in Clifton Park, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.