Dr. Rufus Collea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rufus Collea, MD
Dr. Rufus Collea, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Collea's Office Locations
Clifton Park Cancer Center3 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 831-4434
Nyoh - Amc43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collea was my doctor ten years ago. He was always punctual and friendly at my appointments. I recommend him to others. I never felt rushed.
About Dr. Rufus Collea, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205822012
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve Univ
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
