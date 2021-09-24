Overview of Dr. Rufus Joseph, MD

Dr. Rufus Joseph, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cifas, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Joseph works at Med Ped Associates in Lauderhill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.