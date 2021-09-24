Dr. Rufus Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rufus Joseph, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cifas, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
Med-ped Associates1600 NW 40th Ave Ste 300, Lauderhill, FL 33313 Directions (954) 581-1977
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I have been taking my 3 children to Dr. Joseph for 25+ years. He is one of the best; he has been very helpful and knowledgeable. His staff is very well mannered and make you feel at home. I always receive a call back for my messages from him.
About Dr. Rufus Joseph, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Afar and Spanish
- 1720069362
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Cifas, Escuela De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph speaks Afar and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.