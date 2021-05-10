Overview of Dr. Rufus Thrower Jr, MD

Dr. Rufus Thrower Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Thrower Jr works at Health Care For Women in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.