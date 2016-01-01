Overview of Dr. Rufus Van Dyke, MD

Dr. Rufus Van Dyke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington



Dr. Van Dyke works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Covington in Covington, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.