Dr. Rufus Van Dyke, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rufus Van Dyke, MD

Dr. Rufus Van Dyke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington

Dr. Van Dyke works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Covington in Covington, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Dyke's Office Locations

    MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Covington
    17700 SE 272nd St Ste 165, Covington, WA 98042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • Multicare Covington Medical Center

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Rufus Van Dyke, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1386083681
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Washington
    • Wright State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rufus Van Dyke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Dyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Dyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Dyke works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Covington in Covington, WA. View the full address on Dr. Van Dyke’s profile.

    Dr. Van Dyke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dyke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Dyke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Dyke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

