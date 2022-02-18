Dr. Ruggero Battan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruggero Battan, MD
Dr. Ruggero Battan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 300 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 2045, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-3095
- 2 480 Highway 96 Ste 2045, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-3098
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
You feel you are in good hands when you see doctor Battan. He was respectful, and guided us through the consultation. Our visit with him included an ultrasound and biopsy, and everything was performed by him. He showed us what was going on with my husband’s thyroid and explained the possible results we would get from the biopsy, one was cancer, and we had already heard that from our PCP. Even with this possibility, we felt so relieved that he was taking care of my husband, because of his expertise and knowledge. I was so nervous before the consultation. I remember leaving his office that day with so much hope and glad because we had found him. I also remember telling other relatives with thyroid conditions that they should go see him. This will be the third year my husband is in his care.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Italian
- UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Battan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battan has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Battan speaks Italian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Battan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battan.
