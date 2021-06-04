Dr. Ruhi Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruhi Soni, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruhi Soni, MD
Dr. Ruhi Soni, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Amanda Gujral, MSN, APRN, AGNP-C15655 Cypress Woods Medical Dr, Houston, TX 77014 Directions (713) 442-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
WOW!! Dr. Soni is AMAZING!!! I’ve been having major eye problems with my R. Eye, besides degeneration macula, the bottom lashes and bottom lid is curled into my eye, badly scraping my cornea. I recently relocated back to this area in Houston.....I was referred to Dr. Roni by my GP. I am BLOWN away by Dr. Roni’s knowledge, her demeanor, her thoroughness, never rushes, makes you feel like family, honest, easy to understand, personable!!!! I could go on & on how an amazing Eye Dr. she is. I will NEVER go to another Eye Dr. again. She is with Eye Specialists of Texas. I’m very impressed with the entire staff. They are wonderful to work with. I am scheduled with Dr. for surgery on my R. Eye next week & Ive got ALL THE CONFIDENCE in the world, that I will be getting the best care possible. DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT Dr. Roni at THE EYE SPECIALISTS OF TEXAS.... I don’t doubt that their entire group is great.... It’s been my pleasure to share info about Dr. Roni.....
About Dr. Ruhi Soni, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841443579
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
