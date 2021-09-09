See All Rheumatologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Rui Cerejo, DO

Rheumatology
3.2 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rui Cerejo, DO

Dr. Rui Cerejo, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine

Dr. Cerejo works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of Palm Beach in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cerejo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of Palm Beach
    7108 Fairway Dr Ste 300, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 626-9696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rui Cerejo, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013917277
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Fellowship

