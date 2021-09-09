Overview of Dr. Rui Cerejo, DO

Dr. Rui Cerejo, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine



Dr. Cerejo works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of Palm Beach in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.