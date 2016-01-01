Dr. Rui Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rui Lu, MD
Overview of Dr. Rui Lu, MD
Dr. Rui Lu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Shanxi Med U and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu's Office Locations
Doctors Elwin G and Doris V Pablo Bustos106 Irving St NW Ste 411, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-5216
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rui Lu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1356308332
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Shanxi Med U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lu speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
