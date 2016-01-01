See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Washington, DC
Dr. Rui Lu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rui Lu, MD

Dr. Rui Lu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Shanxi Med U and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Lu works at Doctors Elwin G and Doris V Pablo Bustos in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lu's Office Locations

    Doctors Elwin G and Doris V Pablo Bustos
    106 Irving St NW Ste 411, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-5216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Rui Lu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1356308332
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Shanxi Med U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rui Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lu works at Doctors Elwin G and Doris V Pablo Bustos in Washington, DC. View the full address on Dr. Lu’s profile.

    Dr. Lu has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

