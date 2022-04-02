Overview of Dr. Rui Rodrigues, MD

Dr. Rui Rodrigues, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Rodrigues works at Soma Medical Center Pediatric- Lake Worth in Palm Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.