Dr. Rujuta Katkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rujuta Katkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Locations
Yuma Regional Med Ctr Spcl Clin2851 S Avenue B Ste 2001 Bldg 20, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 336-2434
Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital A Partnership of Encompass Health and Yrmc2400 S Avenue A, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 336-2434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katkur was only my endocrinologist for a few months before I moved from Yuma, AZ to California, but she was excellent. I was sad to lose her as one of my doctors. I am a thyroid cancer patient, and was previously not receiving the proper care with my former endocrinologist or OBGYB in terms of medication dosage and follow-up scans, but upon seeking her out I was very pleased with her care. She is very knowledgeable about thyroid cancer and thyroid disease, and very thorough with her work ethic. Although I never got to meet her in person (due to the changes with COVID), I felt advocated for as a new patient, and that is important.
About Dr. Rujuta Katkar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740693142
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katkar accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katkar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katkar speaks Spanish.
