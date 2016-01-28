Dr. Rukan Daccak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daccak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rukan Daccak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rukan Daccak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Locations
Houston GI4543 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 105, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 347-3870
Houston GI4450 E Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste H2, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 347-3869
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
He has been my entire family's doctor for years. I have waited to be seen on several occasions (not always) but worth the wait.
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1780629840
- University Miss
- Baylor
- Baylor
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Daccak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daccak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daccak has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daccak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Daccak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daccak.
