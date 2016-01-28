Overview

Dr. Rukan Daccak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Daccak works at Houston GI in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.