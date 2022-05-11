Overview of Dr. Rukeme Ake-Uzoigwe, MD

Dr. Rukeme Ake-Uzoigwe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They completed their residency with Icahn School of Medicine



Dr. Ake-Uzoigwe works at New Life Associates in Brownsburg, IN with other offices in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.