Dr. Rukeme Ake-Uzoigwe, MD
Overview of Dr. Rukeme Ake-Uzoigwe, MD
Dr. Rukeme Ake-Uzoigwe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They completed their residency with Icahn School of Medicine
Dr. Ake-Uzoigwe works at
Dr. Ake-Uzoigwe's Office Locations
New Life Associates Brownsburg5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 210, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions
New Life Associates PC112 Hospital Ln Ste 200, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rukeme was wonderful! She made me feel comfortable and addressed all of my concerns thoroughly. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Rukeme Ake-Uzoigwe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1477959419
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ake-Uzoigwe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ake-Uzoigwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ake-Uzoigwe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ake-Uzoigwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ake-Uzoigwe works at
Dr. Ake-Uzoigwe has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ake-Uzoigwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ake-Uzoigwe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ake-Uzoigwe.
