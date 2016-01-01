Dr. Rukhsana Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rukhsana Mirza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rukhsana Mirza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mirza's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Associates in Gastroenterology & Liver Disease800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 102, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1033163530
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Alameda County Medical Center|Loyola University Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
