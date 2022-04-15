Overview of Dr. Rukmini Konatalapalli, MD

Dr. Rukmini Konatalapalli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD.



Dr. Konatalapalli works at Arthritis & Pain Associates in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in Clinton, MD and Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Arthritis of the Elbow and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.