Overview of Dr. Rukmini Rednam, MD

Dr. Rukmini Rednam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Rednam works at My Houston Surgeons in Houston, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.