Dr. Rukshan Azhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rukshan Azhar, MD
Overview of Dr. Rukshan Azhar, MD
Dr. Rukshan Azhar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baytown, TX. They completed their residency with University TX Med Branch Hosps
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azhar's Office Locations
- 1 855 Rollingbrook Dr Ste 105, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 428-7997
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azhar?
I’ve been going to this physician for 5 years since I moved here from the east coast. I like the way she takes her time and ?? listens. I’m glad to have her as my physical.
About Dr. Rukshan Azhar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1225127392
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Azhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.