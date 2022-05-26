Overview

Dr. Rukshana Cader, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TRINITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cader works at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.