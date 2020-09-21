Overview of Dr. Rulx Ganthier, MD

Dr. Rulx Ganthier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital



Dr. Ganthier works at Highland Eye Institute in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.