Dr. Rulx Ganthier, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rulx Ganthier, MD

Dr. Rulx Ganthier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital

Dr. Ganthier works at Highland Eye Institute in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ganthier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Eye Institute PA
    801 US HIGHWAY 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 471-3937
  2. 2
    Highlands Regional Medical Center
    3600 S Highlands Ave, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 471-3937
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Lab
    4200 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 471-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Sebring
  • HCA Florida Highlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclodiathermy Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 21, 2020
    Excellent
    Karen Albert — Sep 21, 2020
    About Dr. Rulx Ganthier, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1366540817
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    • King/Drew Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rulx Ganthier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ganthier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ganthier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ganthier works at Highland Eye Institute in Sebring, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ganthier’s profile.

    Dr. Ganthier has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganthier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganthier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganthier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganthier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganthier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

