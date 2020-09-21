Dr. Rulx Ganthier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rulx Ganthier, MD
Overview of Dr. Rulx Ganthier, MD
Dr. Rulx Ganthier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Ganthier works at
Dr. Ganthier's Office Locations
Highland Eye Institute PA801 US HIGHWAY 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 471-3937
Highlands Regional Medical Center3600 S Highlands Ave, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 471-3937
Adventhealth Lab4200 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 Directions (863) 471-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rulx Ganthier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1366540817
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- King/Drew Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganthier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganthier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganthier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ganthier has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganthier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ganthier speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganthier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganthier.
