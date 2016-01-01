See All Gastroenterologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Rulz Cantave, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rulz Cantave, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Cantave works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Malnutrition
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Potassium Deficiency
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Rulz Cantave, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1376962878
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

