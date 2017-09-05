Overview of Dr. Rumana Sabur, MD

Dr. Rumana Sabur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Sabur works at RS Medical Office PC in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.