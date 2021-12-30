Overview

Dr. Rumi Lakha, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC.



Dr. Lakha works at Lakha Medical Clinic in Huntington Park, CA with other offices in Paramount, CA and Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.