Dr. Runa Bhattacharya, MD

Cardiology
1.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Runa Bhattacharya, MD

Dr. Runa Bhattacharya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Bhattacharya works at Heart and Vascular Institute in Winchester, VA with other offices in Martinsburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhattacharya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heart and Vein Center
    650 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 535-0000
  2. 2
    Berkeley Medical Center
    2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 264-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    University Cardiovascular
    2000 Foundation Way Ste 3100, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 350-3273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkeley Medical Center
  • Jefferson Medical Center
  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Atherosclerosis
Chest Pain
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Runa Bhattacharya, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093892762
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Runa Bhattacharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhattacharya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhattacharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhattacharya. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattacharya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattacharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhattacharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

