Dr. Runa Bhattacharya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Bhattacharya works at Heart and Vascular Institute in Winchester, VA with other offices in Martinsburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.