Dr. Runa Bhattacharya, MD
Overview of Dr. Runa Bhattacharya, MD
Dr. Runa Bhattacharya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Bhattacharya works at
Dr. Bhattacharya's Office Locations
Heart and Vein Center650 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 535-0000
Berkeley Medical Center2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 264-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
University Cardiovascular2000 Foundation Way Ste 3100, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 350-3273
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Runa Bhattacharya, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1093892762
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
