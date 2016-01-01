Dr. Vayupakparnonde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rungsima Vayupakparnonde, MD
Overview of Dr. Rungsima Vayupakparnonde, MD
Dr. Rungsima Vayupakparnonde, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SRINAKHARINWIROT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Vayupakparnonde works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vayupakparnonde's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeside Pediatrics191 S Buena Vista St Ste 240, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 557-7278Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vayupakparnonde?
About Dr. Rungsima Vayupakparnonde, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1518300045
Education & Certifications
- SRINAKHARINWIROT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vayupakparnonde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vayupakparnonde works at
Dr. Vayupakparnonde has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vayupakparnonde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vayupakparnonde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vayupakparnonde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.