Overview

Dr. Runhua Hou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Hou works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.