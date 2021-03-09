Dr. Runhua Hou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Runhua Hou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Runhua Hou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Hou works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-9344
-
2
Joslin Diabetes Clinic1 Joslin Pl, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 309-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hou?
Excellent doctor. She listens to my concerns and takes them all seriously. She checks up regularly and is very caring. Would highly recommend. Wait times cab be 10-20 min, but well worth the wait.
About Dr. Runhua Hou, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1811077654
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hou works at
Dr. Hou has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hou speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.