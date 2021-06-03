Dr. Runi Chattopadhyay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chattopadhyay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Runi Chattopadhyay, MD
Overview of Dr. Runi Chattopadhyay, MD
Dr. Runi Chattopadhyay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Chattopadhyay works at
Dr. Chattopadhyay's Office Locations
-
1
San Carlos Palo Alto Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd Fl 4, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-4270
-
2
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real Ste 2C, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2952
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chattopadhyay?
Dr. Runi has fantastic bedside manner, thoroughly and thoughtfully answers all questions, and makes you feel at ease.
About Dr. Runi Chattopadhyay, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821055336
Education & Certifications
- Frcsc
- McGill University
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chattopadhyay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chattopadhyay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chattopadhyay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chattopadhyay works at
Dr. Chattopadhyay has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chattopadhyay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chattopadhyay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chattopadhyay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chattopadhyay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chattopadhyay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.