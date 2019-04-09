Dr. Ruolan Pi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- IN
- Valparaiso
- Dr. Ruolan Pi, MD
Dr. Ruolan Pi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruolan Pi, MD
Dr. Ruolan Pi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Pi works at
Dr. Pi's Office Locations
-
1
Chicago Heart and Vascular Consultants, Ltd2421 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 462-4167
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Swimmer's Ear
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Pi?
My children have been seeing Dr. Pi since they were born in '03 & '06. She is 1 Dr that truly cares about their well being and makes are personal touch. She makes them comfortable and has always addressed my concerns. I trust her with the safety of my children and their medical needs. She always goes about and beyond! She takes plenty of time in the room with us without rushing us out to make sure everything is good. My kids love Dr. Pi! She remembers them and they love & remember her!
About Dr. Ruolan Pi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1538152103
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Hospital--Royal Oak
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University/Bloomington
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pi works at
Dr. Pi speaks Mandarin.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.