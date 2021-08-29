Dr. Ruosu An, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. An is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruosu An, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruosu An, MD
Dr. Ruosu An, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. An's Office Locations
Rowlett Vanguard Vascular & Vein7700 Lakeview Pkwy Ste C, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 487-1818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly competent surgeon, great bedside manner, explains issue plainly and clearly, willing to make difficult decisions weighing risks to benefit
About Dr. Ruosu An, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- UT Austin
- Vascular Surgery
