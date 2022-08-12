Overview

Dr. Rupa Desai, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.