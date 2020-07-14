Dr. Rupa Goolsby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goolsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupa Goolsby, MD
Overview of Dr. Rupa Goolsby, MD
Dr. Rupa Goolsby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Goolsby works at
Dr. Goolsby's Office Locations
Obgyn Associates of Alabama800 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 271-1600
Urology Centers of Alabama PC7191 Cahaba Valley Rd Ste 206, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 271-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goolsby?
Dr. Goolsby is one of the best OB-GYNs out there. She is calm and level-headed. Dr. Goolsby takes the time to listen to any issues or concerns you might have and doesn’t brush them off. She delivered my 10.2lb baby with ease and made sure both my child and myself were taken care of. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Rupa Goolsby, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1104843192
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goolsby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goolsby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goolsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goolsby has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goolsby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Goolsby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goolsby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goolsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goolsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.