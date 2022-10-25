Dr. Kitchens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupa Kitchens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rupa Kitchens, MD
Dr. Rupa Kitchens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.
Dr. Kitchens' Office Locations
Urology Centers of Alabama3485 Independence Dr, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology Centers of Al - Bessemer985 9th Ave SW Ste 408, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical West Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kitchens?
She the type of doctor l like she kind she real nice she make you feel at ease about what needs to be done
About Dr. Rupa Kitchens, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013919760
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitchens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitchens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitchens has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitchens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitchens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitchens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitchens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.