Dr. Rupa Seetharamaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seetharamaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupa Seetharamaiah, MD
Overview
Dr. Rupa Seetharamaiah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Seetharamaiah works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group15955 SW 96th St, Miami, FL 33196 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group975 Baptist Way Ste 201, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- Global Excel Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seetharamaiah?
Excellent experience
About Dr. Rupa Seetharamaiah, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821291469
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health Medical Group, Min Invasive/Bariatric Surgery|Pediatric Endoscopic Surgery, University of Tennessee Medical Science Center, Memphis, Tenn. Minimally Invasive, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, Baptist Health South Florida, Miami, Fla.|U
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine|University of Mississippi School of Medicine - General Surgery
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center|University of Texas Health Sciences Center - General Surgery
- Mysore Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seetharamaiah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seetharamaiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seetharamaiah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seetharamaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seetharamaiah works at
Dr. Seetharamaiah has seen patients for Gallstones, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seetharamaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seetharamaiah speaks Hindi.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Seetharamaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seetharamaiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seetharamaiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seetharamaiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.