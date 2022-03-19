Overview

Dr. Rupa Seetharamaiah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Seetharamaiah works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.