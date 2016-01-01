Overview of Dr. Rupa Thacker, MD

Dr. Rupa Thacker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Thacker works at Valley Children's Primary Care Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.