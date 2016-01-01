See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Rupa Thacker, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rupa Thacker, MD

Dr. Rupa Thacker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Thacker works at Valley Children's Primary Care Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thacker's Office Locations

  1
    Valley Children's Primary Care Group
    3636 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93726 (559) 224-4365

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Wellness Examination
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Wellness Examination

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chickenpox
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hives
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Lice
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Whooping Cough
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Rupa Thacker, MD

    Pediatrics
    15 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1013226802
    Education & Certifications

    RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
    Hospital Affiliations

    Saint Agnes Medical Center

