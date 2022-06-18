Overview

Dr. Rupal Kothari, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kothari works at Rashida K Kanchwala MD PC in Media, PA with other offices in Paoli, PA, Havertown, PA and Malvern, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.