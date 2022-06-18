Dr. Rupal Kothari, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kothari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupal Kothari, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rupal Kothari, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Rashida K Kanchwala MD PC1088 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 644-6755
- 2 255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 644-6755
- 3 2050 W Chester Pike Fl 3, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions (610) 449-1525
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had some gastro and "inner" concerns and wanted a physician affiliated with MLH. I was fortunate to get Dr. Kothari in Wayne! She was not only very nice, but also asked about my weight, showing concern that although I walked and didn't eat a lot of junk, I was retaining weight. She scheduled me for routine care and lab work, as well as the suggestion to eat more fiberous fruit. She would be an excellent PCP!
About Dr. Rupal Kothari, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1124094073
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
