Dr. Rupal Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rupal Mehta, MD
Dr. Rupal Mehta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Rockford and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0596
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
About Dr. Rupal Mehta, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Case Western Reserve University Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Rockford
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta speaks Dutch.
